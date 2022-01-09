JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $123.00

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 124.93 ($1.68), with a volume of 84758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.60 ($1.69).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 130.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

