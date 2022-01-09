Short Interest in United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Decreases By 24.1%

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,500 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 914,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 534.2 days.

OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. United Internet has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Internet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.49.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

