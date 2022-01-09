Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Short Interest Update

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

WCAGY opened at $0.00 on Friday. Wirecard has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

Get Wirecard alerts:

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG engages in the provision of software and information technology for payment processing and issuing products in the field of outsourcing and white label industry. It operates through the following segments: Payment Processing and Risk Management (PP&RM); Acquiring and Issuing (A&I); and Call Center and Communication Services (CC&CS).

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.