Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2022

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TM17. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.58) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.13) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.58) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 820.14 ($11.05).

LON:TM17 opened at GBX 785 ($10.58) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 714.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 753.72. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 382 ($5.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 900 ($12.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45.

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Analyst Recommendations for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

