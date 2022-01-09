Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TM17. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.58) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.13) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.58) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 820.14 ($11.05).

LON:TM17 opened at GBX 785 ($10.58) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 714.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 753.72. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 382 ($5.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 900 ($12.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

