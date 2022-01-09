Nichols (LON:NICL) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,375

Nichols (LON:NICL) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,350 ($18.19) to GBX 1,375 ($18.53) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Nichols stock opened at GBX 1,460 ($19.67) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,348.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,379.55. Nichols has a 1-year low of GBX 732 ($9.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,650 ($22.23). The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of £538.17 million and a PE ratio of 53.09.

Nichols Company Profile

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

