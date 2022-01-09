Nichols (LON:NICL) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,375

Nichols (LON:NICL) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,350 ($18.19) to GBX 1,375 ($18.53) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Nichols stock opened at GBX 1,460 ($19.67) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,348.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,379.55. Nichols has a 1-year low of GBX 732 ($9.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,650 ($22.23). The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of £538.17 million and a PE ratio of 53.09.
Nichols Company Profile
See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.