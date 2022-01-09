Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €10.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on shares of Leoni in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of Leoni in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leoni has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €9.95 ($11.31).

Shares of LEO opened at €10.80 ($12.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.83 million and a PE ratio of -3.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is €11.41 and its 200-day moving average is €13.49. Leoni has a fifty-two week low of €6.54 ($7.43) and a fifty-two week high of €18.50 ($21.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 691.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

