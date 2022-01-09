Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Price Target Increased to GBX 145 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.35) to GBX 145 ($1.95) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of LON BAKK opened at GBX 126 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61. Bakkavor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 77 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 143.80 ($1.94). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 125.92. The company has a market cap of £730.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85.
Bakkavor Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.