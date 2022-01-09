Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Price Target Increased to GBX 145 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.35) to GBX 145 ($1.95) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of LON BAKK opened at GBX 126 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61. Bakkavor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 77 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 143.80 ($1.94). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 125.92. The company has a market cap of £730.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

