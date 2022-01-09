Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ILPT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.40.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 88.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 263,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,704 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $3,577,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,614,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 57.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

