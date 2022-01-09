Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,200

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,050 ($14.15) to GBX 1,200 ($16.17) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

LON HFG opened at GBX 1,124 ($15.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of £999.62 million and a P/E ratio of 24.92. Hilton Food Group has a one year low of GBX 986 ($13.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,298 ($17.49). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,159.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,141.89.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

