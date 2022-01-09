Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HTA. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.09.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.00.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,615 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,427 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,138 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2,277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,094,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,211,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

