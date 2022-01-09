SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAP. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) target price on SAP in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($163.64) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($143.18) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on SAP in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €137.79 ($156.57).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €121.28 ($137.82) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22. The company has a market cap of $143.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.10. SAP has a twelve month low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a twelve month high of €129.74 ($147.43). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €123.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €122.64.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

