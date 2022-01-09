Truist Securiti Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.94.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 19,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 67,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 17,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

