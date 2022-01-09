AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.77) Per Share

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for AVROBIO in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.77) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.87). Wedbush also issued estimates for AVROBIO’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

AVRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Europe cut their price target on AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $2.12 on Friday. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.75).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AVROBIO by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

