Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lincoln National Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln National in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s FY2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.79.

LNC stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.87.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447 over the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.