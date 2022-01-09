Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for iCAD, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for iCAD in a report released on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iCAD’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iCAD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.18 million, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06. iCAD has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $21.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,242,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iCAD by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of iCAD by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 222,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 34,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles Ross Carter bought 7,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Klein acquired 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $99,445.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $159,761 and sold 28,750 shares valued at $271,025. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.