Capital One Financial Comments on Enerplus Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Enerplus in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ERF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE ERF opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 2.94. Enerplus has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $11.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -25.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after acquiring an additional 293,232 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Enerplus by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Enerplus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,320,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,980,000 after buying an additional 281,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

