Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Envela has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 million. Envela had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 42.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envela will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 35,742.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Envela by 614.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Envela by 1,836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Envela in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envela in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

