Brokers Set Expectations for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.96. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHK. Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

CHK stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $69.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,804,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after buying an additional 2,915,038 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,852,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,655,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,900,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,655,000 after purchasing an additional 427,209 shares during the period.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

