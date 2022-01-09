Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krispy Kreme Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages and treats and packaged sweets. The company operating segments include Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain. Krispy Kreme Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist lowered Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC lowered Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Krispy Kreme from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,116,428 shares of company stock valued at $30,579,842.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth $795,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krispy Kreme (DNUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.