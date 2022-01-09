Zacks Investment Research Lowers Denbury (NYSE:DEN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

DEN has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.34.

NYSE DEN opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 3.53. Denbury has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $91.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

