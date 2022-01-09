DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Cannonball Research started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist upgraded DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.33.

NYSE:DV opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $417,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at $160,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

