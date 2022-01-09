BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €64.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($75.00) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €65.63 ($74.58).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

EPA:BNP opened at €64.50 ($73.30) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($78.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €58.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.47.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.