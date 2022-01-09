UBS Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €117.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €117.00 ($132.95) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €105.00 ($119.32).

Shares of EPA SAN opened at €88.60 ($100.68) on Thursday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($105.65). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €87.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €86.56.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

