HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €65.30 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.30 ($74.20) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($92.05) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €75.69 ($86.01).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €62.26 ($70.75) on Wednesday. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($92.09). The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €67.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

