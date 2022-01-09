Bilander Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:TWCBU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 12th

Bilander Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TWCBU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 12th. Bilander Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWCBU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Bilander Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,485,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,767,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $3,000,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $6,000,000.

