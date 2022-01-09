National Bankshares Increases Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$12.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 58.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQX. CIBC raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.88.

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total transaction of C$513,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,278,868.87.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

