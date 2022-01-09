Canna Global Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:CNGLU) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Canna Global Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CNGLU) quiet period will end on Monday, January 10th. Canna Global Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 30th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

CNGLU stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Canna Global Acquisition has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $10.19.

