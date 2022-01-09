ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 13th (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, January 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $6.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 16.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.