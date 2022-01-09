Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Trading Down 9.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) dropped 9.9% on Friday after Cormark lowered their price target on the stock from C$4.15 to C$2.40. Cormark currently has a na rating on the stock. Excellon Resources traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.18. Approximately 203,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 78,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

The company has a market cap of C$37.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.02.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$11.52 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

