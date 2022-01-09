Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Update

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Prysmian stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. Prysmian has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

PRYMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prysmian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.12.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

