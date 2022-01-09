Short Interest in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Declines By 38.5%

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on INSE shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $308.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.52. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

