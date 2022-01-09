Short Interest in AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Drops By 39.0%

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,637,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRM opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. AppSwarm has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06.
AppSwarm Company Profile
