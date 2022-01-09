Short Interest in AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Drops By 39.0%

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,637,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRM opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. AppSwarm has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

Get AppSwarm alerts:

AppSwarm Company Profile

AppSwarm, Inc engages in the provision of application incubation. It offers end-to-end services for mobile application development across all major platforms including iPhone, RIM’s Blackberry, Google’s android and Microsoft’s windows mobile. The company was founded in July 2001 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for AppSwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppSwarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.