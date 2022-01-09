FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $7.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

MS has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

NYSE MS opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day moving average of $98.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

