GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €55.00 ($62.50) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s previous close.

G1A has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.88 ($46.45).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €46.57 ($52.92) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.86 ($31.66) and a twelve month high of €48.38 ($54.98). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

