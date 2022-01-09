Simon Langelier Purchases 47 Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Stock

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) insider Simon Langelier acquired 47 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,639 ($22.09) per share, for a total transaction of £770.33 ($1,038.04).

LON IMB opened at GBX 1,644 ($22.15) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £15.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. Imperial Brands PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,330 ($17.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,686 ($22.72). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,585.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,568.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 48.48 ($0.65) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 0.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMB. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.30) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.30) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.30) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,933.20 ($26.05).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

