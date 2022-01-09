B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MARA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Shares of MARA opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 4.59. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

