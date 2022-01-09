Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KORE Group Holdings Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kore Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KORE stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. Kore Group has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $67.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kore Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kore Group

