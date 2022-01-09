Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.72.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $144,772.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $8,654,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,439 shares of company stock valued at $11,435,604. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $49,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

