Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Rocket Companies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RKT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

RKT opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

