Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.
Shares of Repsol stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99. Repsol has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $13.99.
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
