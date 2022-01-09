Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99. Repsol has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $13.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

