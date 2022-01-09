HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Raised to “Buy” at Truist

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HEI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

Shares of HEI opened at $149.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. HEICO has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $151.60.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.59 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at $35,343,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 35.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,364,000 after purchasing an additional 132,573 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at $14,334,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1,092.0% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 78,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in HEICO by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

