Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.49 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $5.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.61. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LIF. Eight Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.92.

Shares of LIF opened at C$38.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$31.10 and a 52 week high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$74.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.21%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

