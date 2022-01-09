Jefferies Financial Group Comments on W. R. Berkley Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W. R. Berkley in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Shares of WRB opened at $84.58 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $84.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 9.34%.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

