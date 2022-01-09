Accolade (ACCD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Accolade to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.82. Accolade has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 91.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,323,000 after acquiring an additional 292,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 42.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 62,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 25.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Accolade by 45.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

