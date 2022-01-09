PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.05 Million

Brokerages expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to report $70.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.50 million and the lowest is $69.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year sales of $288.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $293.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $332.97 million, with estimates ranging from $310.60 million to $348.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PLAYSTUDIOS.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on MYPS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

In other news, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 50.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $3.99 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.26.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.