The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will post sales of $4.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.46 billion. GAP posted sales of $4.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year sales of $16.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.61 billion to $16.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $17.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. GAP has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $37.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 215.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,931 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 63.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after acquiring an additional 848,404 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in GAP by 688.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 763,357 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in GAP by 25.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,718,000 after purchasing an additional 666,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in GAP in the second quarter worth about $13,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

