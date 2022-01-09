MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

MYTE opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,715,000 after purchasing an additional 504,581 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 420,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 49,126 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,345,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

