ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACVA. cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $17.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $38,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,382,949 shares of company stock valued at $47,014,172.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.