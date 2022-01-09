JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2022

Clarkson (LON:CKN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,132 ($55.68) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($57.27) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,470 ($60.23) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($57.27) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarkson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,157.43 ($56.02).

Shares of CKN stock opened at GBX 3,975 ($53.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.80. Clarkson has a 52-week low of GBX 2,420 ($32.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,225 ($56.93). The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -48.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,828 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,624.36.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Analyst Recommendations for Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.