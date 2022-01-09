JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Clarkson (LON:CKN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,132 ($55.68) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($57.27) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,470 ($60.23) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($57.27) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarkson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,157.43 ($56.02).

Shares of CKN stock opened at GBX 3,975 ($53.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.80. Clarkson has a 52-week low of GBX 2,420 ($32.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,225 ($56.93). The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -48.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,828 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,624.36.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

