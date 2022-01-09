Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $19.67 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.